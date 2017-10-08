Mariota out, Cassel in for Titans at Miami

Bills: they are down to four healthy receivers with Jordan Matthews sidelined by a broken thumb. Also inactive are LB Ramon Humber (broken thumb), CB E.J. Gaines (groin), T Conor McDermott, G John Miller, TE Khari Lee and DE Jerel Worthy.

Bengals: Missing is tight end Tyler Eifert for the third straight game with a bad back. WR John Ross is missing his third straight game with an injured left knee. S Derron Smith (ankle), G Alex Redmond, WR Josh Malone and H-back Ryan Hewitt (knee) also are inactive.

Los Angeles Chargers-New York Giants

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, RB Branden Oliver, LB Korey Toomer, T Tyler Marz, TE Sean Culkin, WR Mike Williams and DE Jerry Attaochu.

Giants: DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) misses a game for the first time in his career after 84 appearances since 2012. Also out: C Weston Richburg (concussion), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), QB Davis Webb, TE Matt LaCosse, CB Michael Hunter, DT Robert Thomas.

New York Jets-Cleveland Browns.

Jets: RB Matt Forte is out again with turf toe. Starting OLB Josh Martin (shoulder) will miss the game, as will QB Chistian Hackenburg, CB Darryl Roberts, CB Juston Burris, LB Obum Gwacham and DL Kony Ealy (shoulder).

Browns: Top overall pick DE Myles Garrett (ankle) is active for the first time. Idle are : LB Jamie Collins (concussion), WR Kenny Britt (groin and knee), QB Cody Kessler, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley.

Arizona-Philadelphia

Cardinals: T D.J. Humphries, G Alex Boone, DL Robert Nkemdiche, LB Scooby Wright III, RB D.J. Foster, WR Chad Williams, QB Blaine Gabbert.

Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox, RB Wendell Smallwood (knee), CB Ronald Darby, DB Jaylen Watkins, G Isaac Seumalo, DT Destiny Vaeao, WR Shelton Gibson.

Carolina-Detroit

Panthers: Cornerback Dezmen Southward was promoted from the practice squad to add depth to a secondary without FS Kurt Coleman, out for a month with a knee injury, and his replacement, rookie Demetrius Cox, previously ruled out for Week 5 with an ankle injury. Also inactive are CB LaDarius Gunter, C Ryan Kalil, OT John Theus, QB Brad Kaaya and DT Vernon Butler.

Lions: Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis (neck) is active after sitting out the last two games. Out for Detroit are LB Paul Worrilow (knee), CB Teez Tabor, RB Dwayne Washington, RB Tion Green, LB Thurston Armbrister, G Tim Lelito.

San Francisco-Indianapolis

49ers: LB Reuben Foster, S Eric Reid, S Adrian Colbert, LB Dekoda Watson, OL Erik Magnuson, LB Mark Nzeocha, WR Kendrick Bourne.

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Nate Hairston, RB Matt Jones, CB Quincy Wilson, OL Kyle Kalis, WR Chester Rogers.___

