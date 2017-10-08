Wentz tosses 4 touchdown passes, Eagles beat Cardinals 34-7

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz threw a career-best four touchdown passes and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their impressive start with a 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Wentz tossed three scoring passes in the first quarter, including 59 yards to Torrey Smith, 11 yards to Zach Ertz and 15 yards to Trey Burton. He connected with Nelson Agholor for a 72-yard TD in the third quarter that left six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson shouting on the sideline.

The Eagles (4-1) have won three straight games.

Carson Palmer and Arizona's one-dimensional offence were held to 279 yards. The Cardinals (2-3) have alternated losses and wins since Week 1.