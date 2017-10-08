Encarnacion out of Indians' Game 3 lineup with ankle injury

"Just thought it was a place where we could break up the right-handers and not put so much glare on him," Francona said. "He'll find a way to help us win."

Brantley, who went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts after replacing Encarnacion in Game 2, missed Cleveland's run to the World Series last year and sat out 50 games after Aug. 8 this season with an ankle ligament injury. The two-time All-Star hasn't had a chance to play much since returning.

"It's not ideal. I think he'd say that. But if anybody can find his swing, it's Brantley. There's not very many moving parts," Francona said. "He can fend balls off if he needs to. He can fight for himself. I think if we have an injury, it's awful nice having him able to slide in there. We hit him seventh tonight just because he hasn't been playing much. He's not a 7 hitter."

Brantley was possibly going to play left field in Game 3 before Encarnacion's injury. Austin Jackson was in left field instead, with Roberto Perez at catcher rather than Game 2 star Yan Gomes.

Francona said Game 1 winner Trevor Bauer would be "available" to pitch on three days' rest — but wouldn't commit to him starting — if the series goes to Game 4 on Monday, when there's rain in the New York forecast.

Josh Tomlin was initially penciled in to start a potential Game 4, but he tossed two hitless innings in relief Friday and was the Game 2 winner. Tomlin is still under consideration for a possible Game 4 as well.

"I think we kind of reserve the right to get through the game and see who gets used," Francona said. "We'll see how the game goes tonight."

By Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press