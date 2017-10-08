Pineda leads El Salvador past Canada 1-0

Sports 09:14 PM

HOUSTON — Denis Pineda scored in the 75th minute as El Salvador beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday in a men's soccer friendly.

Keven Aleman had a solid shot on net two minutes later for the Canadians, but it went straight into the waiting arms of the El Salvadroan goalkeeper.

Canadian 16-year-old Alphonso Davies sat out the match after earning a red card in Canada's 2-0 win over Jamaica in September.

The senior men's national team is ranked 96th, while El Salvador is No. 99 in FIFA's rankings.

By The Canadian Press

