LEADING OFF: Watching weather in Boston, Greinke vs Dodgers

Zack Greinke will attempt to save Arizona's season when he faces his former teammates with the Dodgers, who counter with late-season acquisition Yu Darvish for Game 3 of their NLDS. The Diamondbacks have been battered by Los Angeles' deep lineup while falling in an 0-2 hole, with 6-7-8 hitters Logan Forsythe, Austin Barnes and Yasiel Puig doing the bulk of the damage in an 8-5 Game 2 victory. Greinke was 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA this season, his second since signing a $206.5 million, six-year contract after leaving L.A. in free agency.

"If you've got to pick one guy to stop this situation we're in, I think we've found the right guy in Zack Greinke," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday.

BAUER POWER

Trevor Bauer will start on three days' rest as the Indians try to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 of their ALDS in New York. The 17-game winner pitched into the seventh of a 4-0 Game 1 victory, and manager Terry Francona should have virtually his entire bullpen available if needed. Luis Severino will start for the Yankees, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Severino got only one out in the AL wild-card game against Minnesota last Tuesday, but New York's lineup and bullpen bailed him out.

Rain is also in the New York forecast Monday.

LEFTY GUESSING

Cubs manager Joe Maddon hinted Sunday that he might play musical chairs with his lineup against Washington right-hander Max Scherzer for their pivotal NLDS Game 3. Maddon called Scherzer "oppressively difficult versus right-handed hitters," so he's hoping to add another lefty to the lineup. He didn't reveal much more.

Could the lefty surprise be reserve infielder Tommy La Stella, who is 3 for 6 (homer, triple, double) against Scherzer, or rookie Ian Happ, a switch hitter who also can play second? How about veteran John Jay, who has played all over the outfield? Or maybe none of the above?

"I'd guess (Kyle) Schwarber," Washington manager Dusty Baker volunteered.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By The Associated Press