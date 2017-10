Tiafoe advances to 2nd round at Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round of the Shanghai Masters by beating Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

The 92nd-ranked Tiafoe was playing in his first main draw match since a five-set loss to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open.

Chung Hyeon also advanced, defeating ninth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-3. Chung saved all four break points he faced.

"Today, I was trying to stay calm all the time in the match," said Chung, who only won one game when he played Bautista Agut in Dubai in 2016. "I won today so I did everything good."