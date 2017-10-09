Mudcats take first battle of Haldimand

The first installment of the battle of Haldimand went to the Dunnville Mudcats Friday night.

In Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division action in Dunnville, Marc Fair, Jacob DeMaeyer and Connor Schmalz scored two goals each in the first two periods to lead the Mudcats to a 7-4 win over the Hagersville Hawks.

Fair opened the scoring with a short-handed goal and added another with one second left in the first period. Ralph Taggart temporarily tied things up two minutes after Fair’s opening goal, which came three minutes into the game.

DeMaeyer then kicked off the second period, scoring a power-play marker just under four minutes into the frame, and added another three minutes later.

Taggart again did his best to keep the Hawks in the game with another goal, but Nick Brake and Schmalz added to the Mudcats lead late in the second period.

Luke Difonzo and Zach Carr tried to help the Hawks mount a comeback in the third period, but Schmalz netted his second of the game to put things on ice.

While the Mudcats got to enjoy the rest of the long weekend off, the Hawks hosted the Dundas Blues Saturday and dropped a 5-3 decision.

Connor Pilon and Chris Cudek gave the Blues a lead after 20 minutes, before Tycie Cowan cut it to one early in the second period.

Later in the second period, the Blues struck again with Cudek and Brent Carey scoring goals, before Brent Carey and Zach Carr responded for the Hawks.

In the third period, Carr and Cudek each scored goals.