Craievich heats up with a pair of hat tricks for Corvairs

It’s pretty safe to say that Adam Craievich is starting to heat up.

The 20-year-old veteran forward nearly doubled his scoring output in his last two games, netting a hat trick in each of the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs wins Thursday and Saturday.

On Saturday at home against the Welland Jr. Canadians, Craievich opened the scoring and added two more in the second period in a 7-5 win.

Bobby Harrison and TJ Hughes also scored in the first period, while Maliek Powell, Jordan Simpson and Brendan Rylott responded for the Jr. Canadians.

With the Corvairs having a battle on their hands, the Jr. Canadians took the lead five minutes into the second period on a goal by Noah Bollert. After Craievich replied 23 seconds later, Anthony Grigg gave the visitors another lead, before Craievich netted his third goal of the game and Isaac Taylor giving the Corvairs the lead for good late in the frame.

Harrison scored his second goal of the game early in the second period to give the Corvairs some insurance.

Thursday on the road, Craievich scored in each period top lead the Corvairs to a 7-1 win over the Thorold Blackhawks.

Craievich and Harrison scored in the first period, while Craiecvich, Jamey Lauzon and Bailey Fletcher added goals in the second period. In the third period, Craievich and Jesse Barwell added to the lead, while Brendan Charlton scored the Blackhawks’ lone goal.

With a 9-1 record, the Corvairs move into first place tie with the St. Catharines falcons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference.

Tuesday the Corvairs take on the Buffalo Regals on the road, before hosting the Fort Erie Meteors Sunday at 7:30 p.m.