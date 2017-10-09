After 0-3 start, Bengals back in thick of AFC North race

The two straight wins — and the rest of the division's struggles — have provided a second chance. They were well aware that things were falling their way during the game Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Video from the Steelers' loss was shown on the board during timeouts, drawing loud cheers from the crowd of 52,367.

There was more celebration when the Bengals finished off their fourth-quarter comeback.

"The season itself wasn't won or lost," safety George Iloka said. "We won some momentum, if you want to say that."

And an extra day off. Lewis made a deal with players last week: They beat the Bills, they get another free day during their bye week. He held up his end of the bargain, leaving them free after meetings on Tuesday.

The biggest transformation has been on offence. After firing Ken Zampese and elevating Bill Lazor to co-ordinator, the Bengals have gotten comfortable again.

Andy Dalton drew a lot of fans criticism after his five turnovers during a 20-0 season-opening loss to the Ravens. He's back in form, throwing five touchdown passes in the past two games. Since the Bengals changed co-ordinators, Dalton's passer rating is 116.2 and he's getting cheered.

"I guess that's why no one is talking about it, because this is what you expect," Lazor said Monday. "Andy is playing very decisively."

INJURY UPDATES

Lewis said cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and Adam "Pacman" Jones aren't expected to be sidelined for a significant time. Kirkpatrick hurt his right shoulder, and Jones hurt his lower back during the first half against Buffalo and didn't return. Lewis said Jones' injury is more than a muscle strain but won't require any procedure. ... Receiver Tyler Boyd hurt his right knee in the first quarter and didn't return. Lewis indicated it wasn't a long-term injury.

ROSS STILL NOT CLOSE

First-round pick John Ross sat out for the fourth time in five games with an injured left knee, hurt in the final preseason game. Ross worked out on a limited basis last week. The receiver also missed time during the summer because he was recovering from shoulder surgery.

"He needs a lot of time (to catch up), a lot of practice," Lewis said.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press