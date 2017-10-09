Eskimos end losing run; top Als 42-24

MONTREAL — C.J. Gable scored a pair of touchdowns as the Edmonton Eskimos ended a six-game losing streak with a rain-soaked 42-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Monday afternoon.

The win extended Montreal's losing streak to eight games and eliminated them from playoff contention for a third year in a row.

Brandon Zylstra, Duke Williams and cornerback Chris Edwards also scored TDs and Swayze Waters added three field goals for Edmonton (8-6). Williams' 25-yard TD catch with 4:09 left to play came from James Franklin, who replaced starter Mike Reilly — for reasons not immediately apparent — to start the fourth quarter.

Tyrell Sutton and defensive back Brandon Stewart had touchdowns and Boris Bede kicked four field goals for Montreal (3-11)