UCF enjoying turnaround under Scott Frost, but not satisfied

UCF is probably ahead of schedule in terms of being ranked and a top team in the AAC, but Frost insists he hasn't taken one moment to enjoy the success. He's more concerned with this week's opponent, 1-5 East Carolina, and not letting his players think they accomplished anything yet.

"I'm happy for the guys but I'm never going to say we are satisfied," said Frost, who is in a non-Power Five conference that has three teams in Top 25 this week. "Saying I'm satisfied is like patting myself on the back, that's exactly what I'm telling the team not to do."

Last season, Frost came in after a stint as Oregon's offensive co-ordinator, and quickly got the Knights back on the right path with a 6-6 regular-season finish and a bowl appearance. The defence was responsible for much of the success, while freshman quarterback McKenzie Milton took his lumps and the rest of the offensive slowly learned the high-octane system Frost brought with him from out west.

Now, with Milton more seasoned and players like receiver Tre'Quan Smith and running backs Adrian Killins and Taj McGowan having a better grasp of the offence, the Knights are not just beating teams, but blowing them out. They went to Big Ten opponent Maryland's stadium and crushed the Terps 38-10 then followed that up the rout against a Memphis team that stunned UCLA earlier in the season.

The Knights were well on their way to another runaway win at Cincinnati Saturday when weather forced the game to end after three quarters with UCF comfortably ahead 51-23.

But as good as the Knights have been, Frost has remained in their ear reminding players they that real work is still ahead. Winning the AAC title and possibly playing in a New Year's Six bowl game is the ultimate goal, not a Top 25 ranking.

"Coming from where this program came from we talk to our kids all of the time about praise and blame are all the same," Frost said. "The same people who are telling you you are doing great are the same people who are going to criticize you when you are doing poorly and they are both imposters."

By Terrance Harris, The Associated Press