Australia win toss, bowling first vs India in 2nd T20

GUWAHATI, India — Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

India won the first match of three in Ranchi by nine wickets, after winning the one-day international series 4-1.

India, unchanged from Saturday, can win an eighth successive T20 against Australia and wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Australia made one change: Marcus Stoinis was in for Daniel Christian.