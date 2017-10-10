Travellers take one on the chin from defending champs

A Thanksgiving weekend is just what the doctor ordered for the Delhi Travellers.

After dropping to 0-7 in the early going of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division season, the Travellers were blanked for a fifth time, in a 11-0 loss to the Ayr Centennials Thursday on the road.

In the first period, during a 23-shot barrage, Zachary Masterson scored a short-handed goal and another marker with the man advantage. Alex Mutton also added a short-handed goal and another at full strength.

Masterson continued to have the hot stick adding two more in the second period, while Mac West and Hudson Michaelis got in on the act. During that 20-minute span, the Centennials poured 27 shots at the Travellers goaltending combination of Carter DeJong and Richard Little.

Masterson wasn’t done in the third period, scoring his fifth and sixth goals of the game, while Cooper Page added a power-play goal.

Over 20 minutes, the defending Schmalz Cup champs outshot the Travellers 67-22.

With the rest of the weekend off, the Travellers hope to get in the win column with three games in four days. Friday they take on the New Hamburg Firebirds on the road, before hosting the Norwich Merchants Saturday at 8 p.m. Monday they travel to Paris to play the Mounties.

ICE CHIPS: On Thursday before the game against the Centennials, the Travellers made a goalie swap with the Paris Mounties. The Travellers got Little in exchange for Sam Roy. In Little, the Travellers will be even more solid between the pipes. Though he only played two games this season with the Mounties, he played 12 with the Greater Ontario Hockey League’s Brantford 99ers last season.