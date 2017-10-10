Peach Kings shut Shamrocks out

It really wasn’t the what the Simcoe Shamrocks were hoping for on a Thanksgiving Sunday.

The Grimsby Peach Kings struck three times in the first period en route to a 6-0 victory in Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division action at Talbot Gardens.

Jake Falco, Colin Kijowski and Derek Pymont stuffed the Shamrocks net in the first period, while Cranwell added another in the second frame.

Former Simcoe Storm forward Peter Cappucci made his return to his old stomping grounds and left with a sweet taste in his mouth after scoring a pair of power-play goals in the third period.

Gavin McLeod had a strong game in the Shamrocks net making 31 saves, while Riley Maskell stopped 25 shots, 11 of which came in the third period, with the Shamrocks buzzing to get back in the game.

Thursday, the Shamrocks knocked on the door of victory again, before it was snatched away by the Niagara Riverhawks who took a 4-3 decision in Niagara Falls.

After Devin Schneider gave the Shamrocks an early lead, the Riverhawks replied with two goals from Frankie Franck, and a Nick Volpatti single.

In the second period, the Shamrocks bounced back in a big way, with Ben Curtin and Tyler Miket tying things up, before Cesare Caldaroni netted the winner with just over three minutes to go in regulation.

McLeod again did his part to give the Shamrocks a chance to win, making 37 saves, while his teammates fired 36 shots at Gabe Maskaluk.

The Shamrocks now have a 1-6-1-1 record and host the Riverhawks Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in Hespeler. Sunday they return to Talbot Gardens to take on the Hagersville Hawks at 7:30 p.m.