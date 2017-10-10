Sailors win for a great cause

Eric Mueller and his Port Dover Sailors teammates certainly didn’t mind wearing pink and winning for a great cause.

Clad in their new pink uniforms in honour of breast cancer awareness for the month, they seemed to be a good luck charm of sorts in a 9-4 win over the Niagara Riverhawks Sunday.

The win also gives local breast cancer programs $100.

“The uniforms are pretty sweet,” Mueller said. “They really worked today. Everyone loves them.”

For the month of October, the Sailors will wear the pink uniforms during all five home games, with the hopes of raising awareness and money for breast cancer.

All of the proceeds from the Sailors 50/50 draws and chuck-a-puck events will be given to support those affected by breast cancer locally under the auspices of the local cancer support program. The Sailors are also hosting a raffle for a flat screen TV and Toronto Maple Leafs tickets throughout the month.

Management is also pledging to donate $100 for every game the Sailors win in October, while admission for all females in October is free for the month. There is also a donation box for the charity in the arena during the month, and tax receipts will be given to those people who donate over $20.

“It was (Sailors president) John Lennox’s idea,” Mueller said. “It’s a great idea to help raise awareness and money for cancer. It’s pretty special. I feel like the majority of families out there have been affected by some sort of cancer, so it’s huge for all the team to be apart of something like this.”