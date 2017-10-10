Sailors win for a great cause

Eric Mueller and his Port Dover Sailors teammates certainly didn’t mind wearing pink and winning for a great cause.
Clad in their new pink uniforms in honour of breast cancer awareness for the month, they seemed to be a good luck charm of sorts in a 9-4 win over the Niagara Riverhawks Sunday.
The win also gives local breast cancer programs $100.
“The uniforms are pretty sweet,” Mueller said. “They really worked today. Everyone loves them.”
For the month of October, the Sailors will wear the pink uniforms during all five home games, with the hopes of raising awareness and money for breast cancer.
All of the proceeds from the Sailors 50/50 draws and chuck-a-puck events will be given to support those affected by breast cancer locally under the auspices of the local cancer support program. The Sailors are also hosting a raffle for a flat screen TV and Toronto Maple Leafs tickets throughout the month.
Management is also pledging to donate $100 for every game the Sailors win in October, while admission for all females in October is free for the month. There is also a donation box for the charity in the arena during the month, and tax receipts will be given to those people who donate over $20.
“It was (Sailors president) John Lennox’s idea,” Mueller said. “It’s a great idea to help raise awareness and money for cancer. It’s pretty special. I feel like the majority of families out there have been affected by some sort of cancer, so it’s huge for all the team to be apart of something like this.”
While the new uniforms were creating awareness and raising money, they also seemed to boost the offence, with Mueller, Colt Jamie and Nigel Dantas each scoring two goals each to lead the way.
Jordan Land, Steve Goeree and Isaac MacAulay each added one goal, while Daniel Volpatti, Bailey Sowrey, Carter LeRoux and Will Shaver responded for the Riverhawks.
Andrew Hawkins got the win in the Sailors net with a 29-save effort.
With the win, the Sailors improve to 3-4 on the season. Wednesday they have a big test on the road in the form of the PJHL Bloomfield Division leading Glanbrook Rangers. Thursday they are on the road again against the Dundas Blues, before hosting the Dunnville Mudcats Sunday at 2 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: Jamie and Dantas both played their third games in a Sailors uniform and scored for the first time. Jamie played with the Dundas Blues and Wellesley Applejacks last season. Dantas played midget AAA with the Mississauga reps last season. The previous two years he was with the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Milton Icehawks. For more information on how to donate or help with #hockeyfightscancer, Lennox can be reached at 519-583-2112. The local cancer support resource program can be reached at 519-426-0219.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
