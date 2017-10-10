Kansas, K-State in similar sticky quarterback situations

But the Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) and Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) hope they can dispel that notion, and there is reason to believe their respective quarterback shake-ups can turn out to be a positive.

Bender and Stanley waged a nip-and-tuck battle throughout fall camp for the starting job, so it's not as if a gulf exists between them. Bender has the big arm better suited to the "Air Raid" system of new offensive co-ordinator Doug Meacham, but Stanley has the kind of natural moxie and gamesmanship that brings back memories of former Jayhawks quarterback Todd Reesing.

The numbers didn't reveal a clear-cut No. 1 last Saturday. Bender was 12 of 24 for 146 yards with a touchdown and a pick against the Red Raiders, while Stanley was 11 of 19 for 110 yards with an interception.

"Felt good to be out there, no doubt, running the offence," Stanley said. "Just try to go out there and give it my best shot. Try to produce, move the ball down the field."

Beaty intended to use both quarterbacks, and he started off the game rotating freely. But he made the decision in the locker room to go with Stanley exclusively in the second half.

"Carter did some good things and then some things that he has to knock the rust off of a little bit," Beaty said. "He still had two turnovers in the game and we have to manage those. He did some good things as well just like Peyton. Peyton did some good things in that game as well. We're going to need both of them as we go down the stretch."

Ertz has been the unequivocal starter at Kansas State, particularly after off-season shoulder surgery was supposed to leave him healthy for the first time in years. But Ertz's play this season has been erratic and underwhelming, not only in a dismal road loss to Vanderbilt but also a home win over Baylor.

Delton, whose running ability reminds many Kansas State fans of Ell Roberson, provided a spark of his own against Texas. He ran for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns after taking over.

"He had a lot more speed and he was very patient with his blocks," Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson said. "He made it very difficult on our defence."

He might give the Wildcats the lift they need heading into a crucial game against TCU, too.

"(Ertz) is our starter. That's defined," Snyder said, "but only if his health is in shape."

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press