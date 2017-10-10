Stanley Cup champion Penguins to visit Trump at White House

WASHINGTON — The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins were in Washington on Tuesday to be honoured by President Donald Trump at the White House, a visit team captain Sidney Crosby and other players say is not about politics.

The NHL's Penguins will be the third championship team to visit Trump after the NFL's New England Patriots and Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs. Trump disinvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who also said they didn't want to go.

In a statement last month, the Penguins said they "respect the institution of the Office of the President and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House." On Monday in Pittsburgh, Crosby, a Canadian, said "there's absolutely no politics involved" in the decision to go, a stance echoed by coach Mike Sullivan.

It's unclear how the visit will play out amid Trump's attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem and criticism of Warriors star Stephen Curry. Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown, one of 18 black players in the NHL, became the first hockey player to engage in an anthem protest when he raised his fist while standing on the bench before a game Saturday night.