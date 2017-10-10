Titans make history with Friday Night Lights win over Raiders

When Evan Anseeuw and Alec Perrault were in Grade 9, they remember coming to Delhi District Secondary School for the Friday Night Lights game.
It was a game they wanted to forget about until now.
This time around, they’ll always remember Anseeuw’s defence, Perrault’s two touchdowns, and Andrew Lance’s three majors to give the Holy Trinity Titans a 34-7 win over the Delhi Raiders.
This is huge. This is the first HT win against Delhi in history and the first Friday Night Lights game they’ve lost,” Anseeuw said with a smile. “This is a game we’ll always remember.”
Like Anseeuw said, the win was not only the first time someone had beaten the Raiders in the annual Friday Night Lights game, it was also the first time in school history the Titans had won against the perennial high school football powerhouse.
“I played in this game in Grade 9,” Anseeuw said. “I remember getting smoked forty-something to nothing. It wasn’t a fun game to be part of. It’s nice to come back like this. It’s a great win for us and it shows that the Titans are for real.”
Perrault shared those seniments.
“It was so good. Honestly, this means so much to win this game,” Perrault said. “We all knew about their streak and we all knew we’ve never beat them. It’s just so amazing to win this one. It’s about time we pushed them back, especially on their night.”
The Titans couldn’t have had a better start, forcing a pair of Raiders turnovers on the first two possessions and converted them for touchdowns by Lance. Perrault then pounded a pair of running touchdowns into the endzone in the second quarter, before Lance, who had the Raiders defence spinning with his running game, added his third of the game in the fourth quarter.
Tristen Rodgers gave the several hundred fans in attendance something to cheer about late in the game, scoring the lone Raiders touchdown.
“We were all focused and determined to run our plays crisp,” Anseeuw said. “I was pumped when things started to roll for us. This is my last Friday Night Lights game before I go to (the University of) Windsor. I just signed to play with them next year and this is a great way to go out.”
Perrault said despite being winless heading into the Friday Night Lights game, he and his teammates knew they were due to breakout.
“We have a lot of big bodies and really good athletes on the team,” Perrault said. “We’re slowly building. We have been getting better in every game. We’ve been growing as a team and it all came together tonight.”
Perrault and Anseeuw are now hoping the Titans can ride that momentum into next week, when they take on the Valley Heights Bears on the road Friday at 2 p.m. This past week, the Bears lost 24-7 to the undefeated Wolves, while the undefeated McKinnon Park Blue Devils beat the Simcoe Sabres 42-16.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Friday at 2 p.m.
DDSS at SCS
HT at VHSS
Saturday at 2 p.m.
MPSS at WDHS
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
