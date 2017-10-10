Titans make history with Friday Night Lights win over Raiders

The Titans couldn’t have had a better start, forcing a pair of Raiders turnovers on the first two possessions and converted them for touchdowns by Lance. Perrault then pounded a pair of running touchdowns into the endzone in the second quarter, before Lance, who had the Raiders defence spinning with his running game, added his third of the game in the fourth quarter.

Tristen Rodgers gave the several hundred fans in attendance something to cheer about late in the game, scoring the lone Raiders touchdown.

“We were all focused and determined to run our plays crisp,” Anseeuw said. “I was pumped when things started to roll for us. This is my last Friday Night Lights game before I go to (the University of) Windsor. I just signed to play with them next year and this is a great way to go out.”

Perrault said despite being winless heading into the Friday Night Lights game, he and his teammates knew they were due to breakout.

“We have a lot of big bodies and really good athletes on the team,” Perrault said. “We’re slowly building. We have been getting better in every game. We’ve been growing as a team and it all came together tonight.”

Perrault and Anseeuw are now hoping the Titans can ride that momentum into next week, when they take on the Valley Heights Bears on the road Friday at 2 p.m. This past week, the Bears lost 24-7 to the undefeated Wolves, while the undefeated McKinnon Park Blue Devils beat the Simcoe Sabres 42-16.

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Friday at 2 p.m.

DDSS at SCS

HT at VHSS

Saturday at 2 p.m.

MPSS at WDHS

