Bears try to limit mistakes after losing Trubisky's debut

"I thought he was sharp," coach John Fox said. "He made some good third down throws and some good decisions. I thought he handled the offence well."

Trubisky took the blame for the loss after the fourth-quarter interception he threw to Minnesota safety Harrison Smith.

"It seemed like we were keeping them on their heels for the most part," Trubisky said. "That's a really good defence, so for us to do that I've just got to do a better job of taking care of the football."

Teammates said it wasn't as simple, and stood up for their share of blame.

Dropped passes continued to be the same problem it was when Mike Glennon was starting at quarterback.

"You catch it with your eyes; sometimes guys try to take off running before they catch the ball," wide receiver Kendall Wright said. "Bottom line is you can't drop the ball."

The Bears committed six penalties for 45 yards in the first half, including a holding penalty on Markus Wheaton that wiped out Jordan Howard's 42-yard touchdown run. They also had a false start and a delay of game.

"What we need to do is be better, collectively, around him," tight end Zach Miller said. "Too many presnap penalties, too many plays breaking down technique."

The penalties hurt, but Fox said as much as possible was done to overcome them.

Ultimately, turnover ratio is hurting the Bears most. The Bears have a minus-9 turnover ratio, worst in the league and something they have to improve when they play Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens.

"The Vikings were penalized more times and for more yards than we were," Fox said. "I really think the difference was primarily the turnovers."

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press