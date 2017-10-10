Molitor happy to put uncertainty behind him, stay with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Molitor says even he was not sure how things were going to go when he walked into a post-season meeting with Minnesota Twins executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine to discuss his future as manager.

Molitor spoke to the media Tuesday, a day after signing a new three-year contract with his hometown team. Molitor led the Twins to an 85-77 record and the team's first playoff appearance since 2010. It was a dramatic turnaround from a 103-loss season in 2016, which has put Molitor's name in the running for AL manager of the year.

Falvey and Levine preferred not to discuss Molitor's status during the season. Molitor says it was "not a totally comfortable thing." But he adds that he is excited to be back with the Twins for a fourth season.

