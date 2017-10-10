Farrell's status again up in air as Red Sox enter off-season

"We didn't meet our goals," Farrell said. "But we have seen some really good young players continue to develop. We had a number of challenges thrown our way from individual injuries to performance. But as a team they stuck together."

Time will tell whether the franchise sticks with him.

Here are some things to know heading into the offseason:

HELP WANTED

While the team survived without Ortiz, it clearly missed his bat.

With Ortiz in 2016 Boston led the AL in team batting average (.282) and RBIs (836). It also ranked seventh in the AL in home runs (208). Without him, those totals slumped to 168 home runs (last in the AL), 735 RBIs (sixth in AL) and a .258 batting average (ninth in the AL).

But the Red Sox have baseball's third-highest payroll, so finding some power this off-season will require some tough choices.

PEDROIA'S HEALTH

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia was the veteran heart of the team this season. But after 12 seasons, it's also clear that 2017 was a physical struggle for him. The 34-year-old weathered left knee issues all season and spent time on the disabled list. He said his first order of business this off-season would be to consult with doctors on his options.

"We had to try and find a way to do what we did so I could be out there, but if you were to get it fixed, the recovery is a long time," he said. "I have a lot of things to weigh with the doctors and we'll figure it out."

POMERANZ'S OUTLOOK

Pomeranz said he is looking forward to having a true off-season to work on some things. He had a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow shortly after the 2016 season. Then in spring training this year he was slowed by a strained elbow. Still, he made a career-best 32 starts, with a career-best 17-6 record and 173.2 innings pitched.

He said he also wants to get another chance in the post-season after a disappointing outing in Game 2 against Houston.

"As far as the rest of the year, I felt like it was a big improvement for me," he said. "But I still feel like there's more."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press