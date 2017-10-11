Darnold, USC still galvanized by loss at Utah last season

Imatorbhebhe was more impressed with how Darnold reacted in the locker room afterward than by his play on the field.

"I just remember looking at him and I saw that he was just, like, solid," Imatorbhebhe said. "He was just like, 'Guys, we're going to be fine.' This dude is my age, he's talking like that. I'm young, too. If he's confident, he made it easy for the rest of us to be confident, and great things happened as a result of that."

Just a few days before that game, USC held a players-only meeting following a dismal loss at Stanford. Tight end Tyler Petite remembers it being framed as a chance to reshape the legacy of that team, for good or bad.

"We really had an honest question like, what do we want to be?" Petite said. "Do we want to be this team that just keeps losing, like an SC team that will go down in the history books as just not being very good? Or do we want to make something of our season?"

There were similar conversations in the locker room after USC's 30-27 loss at Washington State this season, and Petite expects the same effect when facing its five Pac-12 South foes over the next six weeks. Win those games and USC will play for the conference title, the very outcome denied by Utah last season.

USC might be thankful for what happened after Utah last season, but hopes to show its gratitude by sending its guests home with a loss.

"That was a tough game, but we're a different team," Jones said. "We're ready to get that taste out of our mouth."

NOTES: Freshman defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. Tuipulotu is eligible for a medical redshirt.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press