Senators beat Canucks in shootout for first win

The 36-year-old Burrows — who clawed his way from the third-tier ECHL as an undrafted free agent to Vancouver's top line — was a fan favourite during 12 seasons on the West Coast thanks to his grit, tireless work ethic and memorable playoff performances.

Burrows received a raucous standing ovation from the crowd at Rogers Arena following a video tribute on the scoreboard above centre ice during a first-period television timeout.

Players from both teams watched the montage that included Burrows' overtime goal in Game 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2011 post-season, with the Pincourt, Que., native acknowledging fans by waving and tapping his chest.

Ottawa opened the scoring 4:08 into the game when Ceci's innocent-looking shot from the sideboards squeezed between Markstrom's glove and pants on the Senators' second shot.

Markstrom, who allowed a goal on the game's first shot against Edmonton, then robbed Burrows with that same glove on a 2-on-0 rush moments later after Vancouver defenceman Troy Stecher turned the puck over.

The hosts got the equalizer at 7:03 when Henrik Sedin played the puck off the back of the Ottawa net to himself to shake a defender before his pass found its way to Tanev, who beat Anderson with a low drive through a screen.

Minus captain Erik Karlsson (ankle) and fellow defencemen Johnny Oduya (lower-body) and Ben Harpur (upper-body) to kick off a three-game road trip, the Senators dressed rookies Thomas Chabot and Christian Jaros as Ottawa went with seven blue liners and 11 forwards.

The Canucks iced the same lineup that beat the Oilers, meaning that rookie forward Brock Boeser, who led Vancouver in pre-season scoring, was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

Notes: Ceci and Tanev each scored twice all of last season. ... Karlsson and/or Oduya could join the Senators in time for Friday's visit to Calgary or Saturday's game in Edmonton. ... Jaros played his first NHL game, while Chabot suited up for his second. ... Vancouver welcomes Winnipeg on Thursday before hosting Calgary on Saturday.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press