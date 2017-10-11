WHL Roundup: Broncos down Hurricanes 6-2

Orrin Centazzo found the back of the net for the Silvertips (3-5-0).

Everett's Dorrin Luding stopped 31-of-34 shots.

WINTERHAWKS 3 CHIEFS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cole Kehler made 43 saves as the Winterhawks blanked Spokane for their fourth straight win.

Kieffer Bellows, Alex Overhardt and Brad Ginnell scored for Portland (6-1-0).

Dawson Weatherill turned away 37 shots for the Chiefs.

Spokane's Rykr Cole was given a major and game misconduct for boarding at 7:08 of the first period.

COUGARS 7 HITMEN 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Kody McDonald had a hat trick as the Cougars handed Calgary its fifth loss in a row.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Jared Bethune, Josh Maser and Aaron Boyd also scored for Prince George (3-3-2).

Matteo Gennaro scored for the Hitmen (1-5-1).

Taylor Gauthier turned away 16 shots for Prince George. Matthew Armitage combined with Nick Schneider for 27 saves for Calgary.

ROYALS 8 AMERICANS 2

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips had two goals and two assists as the Royals downed Tri-City for their seventh straight victory.

Regan Nagy also scored twice while Jared Legien, Ryan Peckford, Dino Kambeitz and Tyler Soy had the others for Victoria (7-0-0).

Jordan Topping and Dylan Coghlan scored for the Americans (3-4-0).

Dean McNabb combined with Griffen Outhouse to make 24 saves for Victoria. Beck Warm and Patrick Dea stopped 29 shots for Tri-City.

The Americans' Maxwell James was given a major and game misconduct for checking to the head at 10:51 of the third period.

THUNDERBIRDS 3 GIANTS 2 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Noah Philp and Zack Andrusiak scored in the shootout to lift Seattle over Vancouver.

Sami Moilanen and Austin Strand scored in regulation for the Thunderbirds (4-2-1).

Brayden Watts and Brad Morrison scored for the Giants (2-3-1).

Liam Hughes kicked out 33 shots for Seattle. Todd Scott made 23 saves for Vancouver.

By The Canadian Press