Vegas Golden Knights rout Coyotes 5-2 in inspired home debut

The crowd had scarcely quieted from the pregame festivities when Nosek, the Czech wing who spent the past two seasons with Detroit, fired a shot through Antti Raanta. Engelland, the veteran defenceman who has lived in Las Vegas since playing here for a minor league team several years ago, then took a pass from Brendan Leipsic and fired it through traffic.

Neal, who scored the first goal in franchise history, made it 3-0 just 6:15 into the first period and chased Raanta, who stopped only three shots. Neal added the first power-play goal in franchise history 4:27 later, setting off roars of excitement in T-Mobile Arena.

Connauton's goal in the third period was his first in his 27 games for the Coyotes.

The Golden Knights' opener was a bit more sombre than the franchise originally planned, although the crowd was still whipped into a frenzy by its team's excellent play.

Before the game, the Golden Knights introduced their players alongside a member of the medical or law enforcement communities that responded to the massacre.

T-Mobile Arena had no ads on the boards around the ice for the opener. Instead, the all-white boards simply displayed the same message: "Vegas Strong."

NOTES: Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini left in the first period and didn't return due to an upper-body injury. ... Arizona's Mario Kempe made his NHL debut. The 29-year-old Swede spent the last three seasons in the KHL. He nearly made the Coyotes out of training camp, but briefly went to the AHL before replacing No. 3 overall pick Dylan Strome on the Coyotes' roster Monday. Kempe's younger brother, Adrian, plays for the Los Angeles Kings. ... Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis attended the game.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press