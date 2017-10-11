Ronaldo and Portugal head to World Cup looking for more

Ronaldo didn't play in the team's opening loss at Switzerland because he was still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Euro 2016 final.

___

BALANCED SQUAD

Portugal cruised after the opening setback at Switzerland, outscoring opponents 32-4 and finishing with the fourth-best qualifying campaign among all teams, behind Germany, Belgium and Spain.

Only those three teams scored more goals than Portugal, and Spain and England were the only two nations which conceded fewer, three each.

"Portugal showed that it has a quality squad that can face any team out there," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

Among the team's victories were consecutive 6-0 routs of Andorra and the Faeroe Islands. It also defeated third-place Hungary 3-0 at home and 1-0 in Budapest.

"Even after the loss to Switzerland, we never doubted that we were going to finish first in the group," Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said. "We just had to do our job."

___

TIGHT GROUP

Santos said he feels he has a unique group of players in his hands.

"I have a special relationship with the players," he said. "I have a lot of faith in my players and they know that. It's not easy to have 25 players with this mentality, generating such a fantastic atmosphere."

Bernardo Silva said they feed off the coach's confidence, and Mario said that all the players are behind him no matter what.

___

KICK-STARTING PREPARATIONS

Portugal is expected to begin its World Cup preparations with a friendly at neighbouring Spain in November. The match is expected to be officially confirmed in the coming days.

"We are looking forward to having a good run in the World Cup," Portugal midfielder William Carvalho said. "But right now it's time to enjoy what we just did."

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press