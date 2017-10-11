Trump: 'About time' NFL demands players stand during anthem

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says "it is about time" that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell demands "that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY."

Trump is noting on Twitter that Goodell is convening NFL owners next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players "should" stand during the national anthem.

That's a guideline that the league has left to the discretion of players who have kneeled in larger numbers after Trump's criticism.

Goodell told club executives Tuesday in a memo that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans. He says the NFL needs "to move past this controversy."