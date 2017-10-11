Zylstra, Harris, Masoli named CFL top performers

TORONTO — Edmonton receiver Brandon Zylstra, Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris and Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli are the CFL's top performers for Week 16.

Zylstra piled up 201 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions as the Eskimos snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 42-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Monday.

Zylstra's longest catch came in the second quarter, a 45-yarder that contributed to a 95-yard drive ending in a touchdown when he reeled in a 29-yard toss.

Harris came through with a strong finish for the Redblacks in a 30-25 victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Harris finished the game, his first after recovering from a shoulder injury in September, with 380 passing yards and three second-half touchdowns.