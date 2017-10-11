Dolphins deal with fallout from Foerster's abrupt departure

DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins' offensive line situation deteriorated this week from inconsistent to intolerable, and now coach Adam Gase is dealing with the fallout.

Gase hit the reset button Wednesday by hiring Dave DeGuglielmo as senior offensive assistant. He'll help fill the void created by the departure of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who resigned Monday when a video surfaced that appeared to show him snorting a white powder while sweet-talking a Las Vegas model.

There's no evidence any issues involving Foerster involved others in the organization, Gase said.

"To me it was an isolated incident," Gase said. "There were a lot of people who were just a little surprised."

Gase declined to say how offensive line coaching duties will be divided following Foerster's departure. But DeGuglielmo will be heavily involved to provide a fresh perspective regarding the most troublesome unit for the Dolphins (2-2).

"That's a positive that has come out of this," Gase said. "Somebody who hasn't been here can take a look and see if he can see something and maybe make some adjustments."

Blocking is considered the biggest culprit for the Dolphins' last-place NFL ranking in yards per play and per game, first downs and points. Gase says quarterback Jay Cutler has struggled because he hasn't had enough time to throw, and Jay Ajayi is averaging 3.4 yards per carry, down from 4.9 in his breakout 2016 season.

"We've got 10 guys doing the right thing and one guy off, and it just messes everything up," Pro Bowl centre Mike Pouncey said. "And it's not the same guys, it's all over the field. We'll get it figured out. It's early in the season, but it's what we didn't expect."

Enter DeGuglielmo, who coached the Dolphins' offensive line in 2009-11, during Tony Sparano's final three seasons as head coach. DeGuglielmo then spent one year with the New York Jets, and two seasons with the New England Patriots. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the San Diego Chargers last year.

"We've kind of been around the same circle of people," Gase said.