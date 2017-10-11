Barcelona forecasting revenue over $1 billion this year

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says it expects to generate more than $1 billion for the first time this season and become club soccer's biggest moneymaker.

The Catalan club released the forecast on Wednesday as part of the financial results for the 2016-17 financial year.

Revenue rose 4 per cent to a record $839 million last year, while making a pre-tax profit of $36.7 million. The club's debt fell by $29 million to $292.6 million.

By The Associated Press