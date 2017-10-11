Miles a calming force on Raptors' second unit

The Raptors acquired the sharp-shooting Miles in the off-season to beef up their three-point shooting in a league quickly trending that way. His 50.8 per cent shooting from the corner was second best in the league last season, and he finally his groove Tuesday night.

He also played the role of teacher to OG Anunoby, who made his first appearance as a Raptor. The 20-year-old has been on the mend from the torn ACL that cut short his college career last January.

"Communicating is the biggest thing, especially with younger guys," Miles said. "We had OG out there, we just had to talk to him as much as possible to make him feel comfortable. It's hard you know, your first game, but he did great."

Miles, who played for Utah, Cleveland and then the past three seasons for Indiana, said he's found chemistry working with the second unit.

"We've been working on it in practice, we've been mixing the teams up," he said. "Those guys do a great job of pushing the tempo, attacking the basket and making the decisions and I just try to read off of them."

Powell, meanwhile, started against Detroit but looked "tentative," Casey said, in his first game since signing a four-year contract extension.

"I was mainly looking at his defence, a couple of defensive situations but, again, he came in and fit," Casey said. "He fits with that group really good and so does C.J. so that's the thing we have to look at and see. Norm is Norm. I know what Norm is going to bring with his toughness, his attack mode, decision-making once he gets in the paint."

Miles' ability to space the floor and open things up for DeRozan and point guard Kyle Lowry would make him a big boost to the starting unit as well.

Regardless of where Miles winds up in the rotation, the 28-year-old DeRozan said he's just happy to have another veteran on the team.

"For sure," DeRozan said laughing. "I don't even know what these kids are listening to in rap these days."

Notes: Toronto signed guard Davion Berry on Wednesday. The 6-4 Berry played in 56 G League games with the Maine Red Claws (2014-16) and Raptors 905 (2015-16), averaging 9.4 points and 24.0 minutes.

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press