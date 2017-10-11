Furniture Row to field just 1 car for Truex in 2018

DENVER — Furniture Row Racing will field only one team next season, the ride for Martin Truex Jr.

The Denver-based team expanded this year to two cars with Truex and Erik Jones. But Jones is a development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is being pulled inside that organization next year.

With Jones and his sponsor moving to JGR, Furniture Row owner Barney Visser said he will field only one car in 2018. Visser said Wednesday he wants to field two cars in the future.

Truex is the current NASCAR points leader and leads the Cup Series in virtually every category. His win Sunday at Charlotte put him in the third round of the playoffs.