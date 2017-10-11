Newton's accuracy improving as Panthers prepare for Eagles

CONTROL THE CLOCK: The Eagles lead the NFL in time of possession with an average of 35:32 thanks to a strong running game and best third-down offence in the league. Led by LeGarrette Blount's bruising running, Philadelphia is ranked fifth in rushing. The Eagles are first in third-down conversions at 53.4 per cent, allowing them to keep drives going and keep the ball away from opponents. "I think it's important to establish the run to start," coach Doug Pederson said. "It just helps our offence, helps our offensive line settle into games. And when you see your defence, the three-and-outs that they have and stopping the run, it can frustrate an opponent."

GOING DEEP: Carson Wentz and his new receivers couldn't connect on long throws until Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor made big plays against the Cardinals. Wentz hit Smith in stride for a 59-yard TD and lofted a perfect pass that Agholor caught over his shoulder for a 72-yard TD. "Carson is known to chuck it," Agholor said. "He's going to chuck it and you have to get under it. We have fun with it. The deep ball is a great way to keep defences honest and to help guys all around the football field, whether it's your tight ends or crossers, get open."

PEPPERS CLOSES IN: Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers needs one sack to become the fifth player in NFL history to reach 150 for his career. He would join Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Kevin Greene and Chris Doleman on that list. Peppers has been extremely valuable in a rotational role, getting 5 1/2 sacks in five games. The Panthers have 17 sacks, tied for third in the league.

DICKSON EMERGES: Dickson has been the second option at tight end for the past three seasons with the Panthers, but is being leaned on more with Olsen on injured reserve with a foot injury. The Panthers are hoping Olsen will be back later this season, but in the meantime Dickson is stepping up. After Dickson had 175 yards receiving, Newton teased Olsen by saying the veteran tight end is getting eager to get back on the field. "In a matter of two days, (Olsen) done went from a cast to a boot to now his whole shoe off," Newton said with a laugh.

COX ON THE MEND: Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a calf injury. His return would be a big boost for the defence.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press