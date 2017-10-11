Former Eagles WR Ben Hawkins dies at 73

PHILADELPHIA — Former Eagles wide receiver Ben Hawkins died on Monday, the team said. He was 73.

A third-round pick of the Eagles in 1966, Hawkins spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Philadelphia, where he played 102 games (67 starts) from 1966-73. He is tied for ninth in team history in receiving TDs (32), 10th in receiving yards (4,764) and 19th in receptions (261).

His single-season career high of 1,265 receiving yards in 1967 is the fifth-best mark in team history.

A former standout at Arizona State from 1962-66, Hawkins later went on to coach in the USFL for the Arizona Outlaws and San Antonio Gunslingers.