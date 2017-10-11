Canada A thumped again at Pacific Challenge

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Canada A was thumped for a second time at the 2017 Americas Pacific Challenge rugby tournament after losing 31-15 by Tonga A on Wednesday.

Patrick Parfrey and Kyle Gilmour scored tries for Canada A, which opened the developmental tournament with a 71-17 defeat to Argentina XV on Saturday. Robbie Povey added a conversion and a penalty.

Paki Afu led Tonga A with two tries. Sione Lolohea, Sione Ika and Fetuli Paea had the team's other tries.

The Canadians play their final game of the tournament against the USA Selects on Sunday in Montevideo.