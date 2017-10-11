Rockets add All-Star Paul as they look to take next step

Harden finished second in the NBA in scoring last year with 29.1 points a game and also was the runner-up in MVP voting to Russell Westbrook in a season where the Rockets were eliminated by the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. He knows his numbers could drop playing with another scorer like Paul but also believes his presence improves the team overall.

"He's one of the best we've ever seen at facilitating," Harden said. "And his attention to detail while he's playing is something I haven't seen or something I haven't played with ... he can make me better."

Paul, who has been criticized for failing to get the Clippers out of the second round of the playoffs in his time there, is very clear about his motivation for joining this team. Chasing a title is all that matters to him at this point in his career.

"It means everything," he said. "If I was fine with anything else I probably would have just stayed where I was."

Some things to know about the Rockets as they prepare for the season:

CAPELA'S NEXT STEP

Center Clint Capela had a career-high 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds last season in his first year as a starter after Dwight Howard left. But he averaged just under 24 minutes a game as he worked on his strength and conditioning. The Rockets hope the fourth-year player can give them about 30 minutes a night as he continues to develop.

"His next step is that," D'Antoni said. "I think he will. It's a matter of getting older, stronger, getting into a man's body."

IMPROVED Defence

Though Houston lost defensive specialist Patrick Beverley in the trade for Paul, D'Antoni believes the defence will be better this season thanks to the addition of Paul, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute. The Rockets had one of the league's most potent offences last season, but their defence wasn't nearly as good.

"We need to be in the top five defensively," D'Antoni said. "If Golden State's No. 1 offensively and No. 1 or 2 defensively, duh — we've got to be up there or otherwise we're not going to win."

NEW OWNER

The Rockets have a new owner after billionaire casino and restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta bought the team from Leslie Alexander this off-season. Fertitta paid a NBA-record $2.2 billion to buy the team after losing out to Alexander when he bought it in 1993. The businessman, who owns the Golden Nugget casino and is the star of a reality show called "Billion Dollar Buyer" on CNBC, promised he wouldn't be as out front and hands on as Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban, but he'll certainly be more visible than the 74-year-old Alexander was.

