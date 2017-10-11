Cousins continues to evolve as a QB like Shanahan expected

Shanahan was careful not to praise Cousins too effusively but said he's accurate delivering the ball, isn't worried by the pass rush, is tough and can go through route progressions very easily. Gruden figures Cousins will get better at reading defences and adjusting to coverages as he gets more snaps.

Teammates already see that evolution in Cousins over the past five-plus seasons.

"With experience has come maturity," third-down back Chris Thompson said. "I can think of games where my second year when he had to come in after Griff had his injuries and everything, he was a little nervous at times. I think he would agree with that, as well. He was a little nervous and now it's just like everything flows better because he's had the time, he's had the experience."

Veteran tight end Vernon Davis isn't worried about Cousins continuing to handle the physical rigours of the NFL and compared his mental improvement to that of now Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

"He has all the physical attributes he needs in order to play this game, but mentally I feel like he's going to keep on improving mentally, kind of like Alex Smith," Davis said. "Alex had some rough years in San Francisco. It's all in your mindset. ... If Kirk has the passion and desire to get better, then he's going to keep getting better."

One thing that's already different in Cousins' mindset is being a father after his wife, Julie, gave birth to their first child Sept. 29. Cousins recalled Drew Brees writing in his book that he was better at time management after having a child and that now 49ers strength and conditioning coach Ray Wright said a player becomes his best self after he's married.

Cousins hopes the same is true now that he has his son, Cooper, at home.

"I think you could maybe even become a better football player after that happens," Cousins said.

NOTE: Cornerback Josh Norman (rib), left tackle Trent Williams (knee), running back Rob Kelley (ankle), linebacker Zach Brown (illness), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle surgery) didn't practice Wednesday. Norman and Nsekhe are out against San Francisco, and Gruden called Kelley a long shot to play. Gruden said Williams "can possibly play."

