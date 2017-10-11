World Cup failure prompts calls for US soccer 'revolution'

A shocked Gulati was measured in his reaction.

"You don't have wholesale changes based on the ball being 2 inches wide or 2 inches in," he said. "We will look at everything, obviously, and all of our programs, both the national team and all the development stuff. But we've got a lot of pieces in place that we think are very good and have been coming along."

The U.S. returned to the World Cup in 1990 after a 40-year absence, and soccer grew at an exponential rate, helped by the U.S. hosting the tournament in 1994. Major League Soccer launched two years later; cable television and the Internet brought top European clubs to American televisions and later laptops and cellphones.

European clubs discovered there was huge money to be made by playing preseason exhibitions across the pond, growing the sport's audience.

American sponsors started treating soccer like a major sport, if not at the level of the NFL, baseball and the NBA, at least as prominent as the NHL, golf and tennis.

Still, the national team peaked with its quarterfinal appearance at the 2002 World Cup. The U.S. failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 men's Olympic soccer tournaments, a generational talent gap evident when a creaky defence repeatedly broke down during qualifying. There were no young goalkeepers considered challengers to Howard and Brad Guzan.

"This has been coming for a while. I think it's just kind of been building up," former U.S. defender Marcelo Balboa said Wednesday.

Elected head of the USSF in 2006 after a quarter-century helping build the national team and federation, Gulati has not said whether he will seek a fourth and final four-year term in February.

More immediately, a decision must be made on whether the national team plays exhibitions during the November fixture dates and who will coach. Bruce Arena, brought back when Jurgen Klinsmann was fired last November after a 0-2 start in the hexagonal, figures to depart later this year or next.

Among the possible American candidates are Tab Ramos, coach of the U.S. under-20 team since 2011; Peter Vermes, coach of Sporting Kansas City since 2009; and Huddersfield manager David Wagner. Atlanta United's Tata Martino, a former coach of Argentina and Barcelona, is among the foreigners who could be considered. An interim coach is a possibility.

Surprisingly, Arena said no major shifts need to be made in the federation's operations.

"There's nothing wrong with what we're doing," he maintained. "Certainly I think as our league continues to grow, it benefits the national team program. We have some good young players coming up. Nothing has to change. To make any kind of crazy changes I think would be foolish. We're building a good system in our professional league. We have players playing abroad of some quality. There's enough there."

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press