QMJHL Roundup: Wildcats edge Mooseheads 3-2

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr scored the winner 9:07 into the third period as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jaxon Bellamy and Jeremy McKenna also scored for the Wildcats (6-1-2).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Maxime Fortier scored for Halifax (4-2-2).

Mark Grametbauer turned away 40 shots for Moncton while Blade Mann-Dixon made 22 for the Mooseheads.