Cubs find themselves in familiar spot, facing elimination

The Cubs, of course, were hoping it wouldn't come to this. But their toughness is being tested again after Strasburg answered questions about his.

He shook off an illness and struck out 12 while pitching three-hit ball over seven innings.

Other than a long fly to left by Addison Russell in the second that almost certainly would have been a two-run homer had the wind not knocked it down, the Cubs never threatened.

Russell also booted a grounder to shortstop by Ryan Zimmerman with two outs in the third, allowing Trea Turner to score the first run.

Arrieta, limited down the stretch because of a strained right hamstring, held Washington to an unearned run and four hits in four innings. But he walked five and threw 90 pitches.

It was Lester who gave the fans a rare chance to cheer.

He took over for Arrieta and retired his first 10 batters before walking Zimmerman with one out in the eighth. Then, the left-hander did something no one had any reason to anticipate.

Despite his well-documented issues throwing to first and holding runners, Lester picked off Zimmerman.

That drew the loudest cheers of the game. But in a flash, the Nationals silenced them.

Daniel Murphy chased Lester with a single, and the Cubs' troubles mounted from there.

Carl Edwards Jr., who gave up a tying, two-run homer to Bryce Harper in Game 2, seemed to have trouble gripping the ball in the wet conditions. He walked Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters to load the bases, then missed badly outside on the first pitch to Michael A. Taylor.

At that point, manager Joe Maddon brought in closer Wade Davis. The move backfired when Taylor drove a 1-1 fastball to the basket in right field for a grand slam. Just like that, it was 5-0.

Now, the series goes back to Washington. The Cubs find themselves in a familiar position, trying to avoid elimination when they already had a chance to close out this series at home.

"It was just last year," Edwards said. "We can't really not think about last year. We came back as a team. We came back as one. That's something we've been doing all year long."

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press