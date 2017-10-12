Wednesday's Games
NHL
Calgary 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)
New Jersey 6 Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2
Colorado 6 Boston 3
Anaheim 3 N.Y. Islanders 2
---
MLB Post-season
NLDS
Washington 5 Chicago 0
(Series tied 2-2)
ALDS
New York 5 Cleveland 2
(Yankees win series 3-2)
---
NBA Pre-season
Boston 108 Charlotte 100
Miami 117 Washington 115
Philadelphia 133 Brooklyn 114
Houston 101 Memphis 89
Portland 113 Phoenix 104
---
MLS
Houston 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
By The Canadian Press
