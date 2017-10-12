Cuban baseball player smugglers seek lenient sentences

MIAMI — A sports agent and a baseball trainer are seeking lenient prison sentences after their convictions in Miami of smuggling Cuban players to the U.S.

Court records filed this week show agent Bartolo Hernandez is asking for a three-year prison term and trainer Julio Estrada wants no more than five years. They were convicted by a jury in March after a six-week trial.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to exceed the nine-year maximum for both calculated under federal sentencing guidelines.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 2.