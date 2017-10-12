Man United's attacking ambition under scrutiny at Anfield

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has been stunning so far. Exploiting a kind early season schedule, United has scored four goals in six of its 11 games.

It's time to find out if that attacking approach is here to stay now the fixtures are stiffening for Jose Mourinho's team.

Among its next four games in the English Premier League, United faces Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea — sides which will be likely contenders for the title and Champions League qualification.

A visit to fierce rival Liverpool is first up on Saturday. Anfield was the scene of probably United's most negative and defensive performance last season. It was a classic containing game plan by Mourinho and it made for an underwhelming match. United had only 35 per cent possession, its lowest total in a single game since the league official stats supplier Opta started in 2003.

Some labeled it a betrayal of United's attacking heritage, especially on the back of three consecutive offseasons of heavy spending. Others said it was an entirely sensible ploy given that Liverpool had English soccer's most prolific attack at the time.

Mourinho couldn't really care less, relishing the fact his side stifled what he called, somewhat tongue in cheek, "the last wonder of the world in attacking football."

In away games against the Premier League top five (Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal) last season, United collected two points and scored just once.

In his second season at United and having stamped more of his authority on the team, Mourinho has many wondering whether he'll take a more positive approach into games against his big rivals. That's why Saturday's derby — widely regarded as the most illustrious game on the English soccer calendar — has another level of intrigue.

"Do I like to go to Anfield? Yes, I love it. Do I like to play against Liverpool? Yes," said Mourinho, who has won 11 of his 25 games against Liverpool as a manager. "I like amazing stadiums, the best opponents, but the preparation is not different. It's just a match."

Certainly, there is scope for United to have success if it did attack more. Only two teams in the league have conceded more than the 12 goals given up by Liverpool, while United is the second-highest scoring team with 21 from seven league games — just one behind first-place Manchester City.