Blue Devils use ground attack to beat Sabres

The McKinnon Park Blue Devils make no secret that they are a run-first offense, predicated on having strong, veteran players in the running back and full back positions to move the ball, get first downs and put points on the board.

Having a quarterback that can find his targets makes them that much more dangerous.

On October 6, the Blue Devils used both skillsets to dominate the Simcoe Composite School Sabres 42-16 to move their record to 3-0.

While the defense looked impressive as it has throughout the season, it was the offense that looked to take a giant leap forward with the return of veteran player Jacob Smith.

It was huge; He is a dynamic, tough running back that adds a different dimension to our team.” Pudwill said of having Smith back in the lineup. “We’re a running team and that’s what we do.”

That dynamic, physical running style was on display early as Smith used his athleticism for major yardage gains early in the game. Combining his work with full back Josh Jerome’s aggressive running style gives the team a two-pronged running attack that will be hard for opposing teams to stop.

“Josh (Jerome) has definitely been good, he's a great player and has carried the ball extremely well,” quarterback Zach Mumby said of having Smith back in the lineup, adding that Smith is “a veteran player who knows the system, it's been a big help,”

In Mumby’s first year as quarterback, he continues to develop each week. Against Simcoe, Mumby had his most impressive game yet. The mobile, athletic quarterback threw a number of beautiful passes to a variety of targets, keeping Simcoe’s defense guessing throughout the day. Perhaps his best was a perfectly placed ball to Riley on a slant pass that resulted in a big gain to the edge of the goal line.

The Blue Devils will face their stiffest test yet on Saturday, October 14 when they travel to Waterford to take on the Wolves in the annual Pumpkin Bowl. Like the Blue Devils, the Wolves are perennial contenders for the Haldimand-Norfolk Bowl and this year will be no exception.

“The defense has to step up and we have to stop the run,” said Pudwill. “Waterford has a big o-line and a fantastic running back. If we can't stop that, they'll run us over.”