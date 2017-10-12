Washington State looks to extend unbeaten start vs Cal

No. 8 Washington State (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at California (3-3, 0-3), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Washington State by 13.

Series record: California leads 46-27-5.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Cougars hold their highest ranking since being eighth heading into the 2003 Apple Cup. Washington State wants to extend its best start since 2001 when the team also opened 7-0. The Golden Bears are trying to snap a three-game skid.

KEY MATCHUP

The Cougars are fifth in the country with 15 takeaways and now face a team that has struggled to hold onto the ball. The Bears have turned the ball over in every game this season and have nine during their three-game losing streak. Oregon State is the only Power Five team with more giveaways than Cal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: DL Hercules Mata'afa. Mata'afa is the key to an improved Washington State defence. He already has 4 1/2 sacks this season and is tops among all active Pac-12 players with 34 1/2 career tackles for loss. The Cougars are sixth in the country and tied for the Pac-12 lead with 49 tackles for loss.

California: QB Ross Bowers. Bowers has struggled against top competition this season, throwing four INTs in a loss to Southern California and throwing for just 80 yards last week at Washington. He has completed just 55.9 per cent of his passes and has already thrown eight INTs.