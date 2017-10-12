Blue Jays restructure communications team

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a restructuring of their baseball media department, a plan that has cost three longtime members of the team's media relations staff their jobs.

Mal Romanin, Erik Grosman and Sue Mallabon were relieved of their duties this week. The team's baseball media and fan engagement divisions will be combined in one communications department going forward, a team spokesman confirmed Thursday in an email.

The fan engagement division, established last year, is responsible for social media, public relations and communications initiatives.

Fan engagement vice-president Sebastian Gatica will oversee the new communications team.