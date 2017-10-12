No. 19 SDSU would love win vs Boise State to add to resume

Boise State (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West) at No. 19 San Diego State (6-0, 2-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) .

Line: San Diego State by 5.

Series record: Tied 2-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Although they've won the last two Mountain West Conference titles, the Aztecs feel they need a win against the Broncos to be considered the true conference power. SDSU hasn't played the Broncos since 2014. BSU didn't advance to the conference championship game either of the last two seasons when the Aztecs won the crown.

KEY MATCHUP

SDSU star running back Rashaad Penny against Boise State's defence. Penny has been the focus for the Aztecs all year. He is second nationally in rushing yards with 993 and third in rushing yards per game at 165.5. Penny had a highlight-reel play Saturday night when he lowered his shoulder and slammed into UNLV's Tim Hough, knocking the cornerback to the ground on his way to a 25-yard gain in a 41-10 win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: QB Brett Rypien hopes his up-and-down season is on the upswing. He recovered from an interception on his first pass Friday night at BYU to go 12 of 18 the rest of the way to finish with 125 yards and a touchdown in the 24-7 victory.

San Diego State: WR Micah Holder has been a nice go-to guy when Penny isn't carrying the ball. Holder had a career-high nine receptions for a season-high 144 yards in the win at UNLV. He eclipsed 100 yards receiving for the second time in his career.