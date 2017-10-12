BIG TEN SPOTLIGHT: True freshmen getting on-job training

"Definitely surprising, but the guys give me so much confidence," Taylor said after the 21-point win over the Cornhuskers. "The O-line, the receivers, they always give me so much confidence knowing that they have my back."

At Wisconsin, winning has bred confidence. The Badgers are a perennial contender in the Big Ten West division. Older players pass on the program's blue-collar mentality down to the new guys.

Taylor has fit right in despite going through the kinds of first-time experiences that any freshman goes through on campus.

"Last year he wasn't having to deal with the number of media requests, and he wasn't having to deal with this type of schedule. He's new to college," coach Paul Chryst said. "You're pleased to see the way he's handling it and you've got to help guide him, and he's going to continue to grow."

Taylor was a relative unknown when the season started compared to Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, a highly decorated recruit out of high school. He paces a talented backfield with 111.5 yards per game.

At Iowa, defensive lineman freshman A.J. Epenesa is already living up to the hype that comes with the rare five-star recruit who signs with the Hawkeyes. A beast on passing downs, Epenesa already has 2 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

His father, Eppy, also played at Iowa in the 1990s. There's a familiarity with Iowa that has helped ease the transition to college.

"He's very comfortable around here. I think he could run for mayor, he seems to know everybody," coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He's just a kid that gets along with everybody and kind of has a very positive attitude and a very high energy level."

Nebraska coach Mike Riley has high praise for right tackle Brenden Jaimes, who is just the fifth true freshman to start in program history since 1972, and the first since 2011. Listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Jaimes hasn't given up the right tackle job after taking over when two others players got hurt.

"It has been rare in our life, in college football for an offensive lineman to play as a true freshman," Riley said. "We recognize this kid's ability and kind of his unfazed mentality of playing with our team when we started camp."

At least Jaimes has three juniors and a sophomore among the other Nebraska starters up front from whom to seek advice. For the Illini, youth dominates the offensive line.

The starting five last week in last week's loss to Iowa included true freshmen Larry Boyd, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski. Illinois had 446 yards of total offence, including 200 yards on the ground, and allowed just one sack.

Smith said the decisions to go with so many freshmen at so many positions were "just about getting the best players on the football field."

"We started coaching guys hard right away, knew that with all young guys there would be some freshmen mistakes that they would make," Smith said. "We just wanted to limit them as much as possible, and just make sure we kept leading them in the right direction to get better each week."

___

AP Sports Writers Eric Olson and Luke Meredith contributed to this story.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press