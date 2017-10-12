Pac-12 forms task force to seek answers for issues in sports

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference is launching its own task force to develop reform proposals in the wake of a federal bribery investigation that includes an assistant coach from USC.

Commissioner Larry Scott expects the 10 to 12 members on his task force "to address issues that are threatening the integrity of collegiate athletics and to protect our student-athletes."

He named the first five members Thursday during the Pac-12's men's basketball media day — a day after the NCAA announced a commission to study the inner workings of college basketball amid the scandal.

USC coach Andy Enfield said all his players are practicing as the investigation continues. He has been instructed not to speak about the investigation.