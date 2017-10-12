Giants-Broncos Capsule

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (3), PASS (24)

BRONCOS Defence — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: With Odell Beckham Jr. (broken ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle stabilization) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) lost to season-ending injuries last week, Giants' leading receiver is rookie TE Evan Engram with 19 catches for 200 yards. ... Giants suspended CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for leaving team facility before practice Wednesday. He had been told by coach Ben McAdoo on Tuesday night he would be inactive for game in Denver because he left bench in second half last week and went to locker room. ... RB Shane Vereen has two TDs in three career games vs. Broncos. ... DE Jason Pierre-Paul has 6 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in last five road games vs. AFC. JPP has 10 1/2 sacks in last 11 games against AFC teams. ... S Landon Collins has 60 tackles, sack, two interceptions and eight pass breakups in last eight games against AFC. ... S Darian Thompson led team with 11 tackles, first career interception last week. ... Broncos QB Trevor Siemian has half-dozen TD passes in last two games vs. NFC. ... In last six home games, Siemian has 1,485 passing yards with 12 TDs, four interceptions. ... RB C.J. Anderson has six TDs in last six games vs. NFC teams. ... RB Jamaal Charles averaging 116 scrimmage yards in last 15 games vs. NFC.... WR Demaryius Thomas has gone career-long 10 games without touchdown and career-worst seven without 100-yard performance. ... TE A.J. Derby had first career TD in Broncos' last game. ... OLB Von Miller has four sacks in last three games, leads league with 77 1/2 sacks since entering NFL in 2011. ... CB Aqib Talib had four pass breakups and eight tackles in last game against Giants, back in 2012 while with Buccaneers. ... Fantasy Tip: Denver's defence is must-start against Giants' raw replacement receivers.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press